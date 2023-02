LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews are fighting a large brush fire Thursday night in the area of Lawco Lake, Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say.

That is along county Road 27 and in the area of state Route 5.

Dispatchers tell us structures are threatened by the fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

