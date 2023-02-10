Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the story of a 15-year marriage -- 14 spent in wedded bliss, the last wrecked by violence as the victim hopes to use her misfortune to change state law.

“It was the yelling, the screaming and the strangulation,” said advocate Ashley Elkins. “He had actually put hands on her. Then, a couple months had went by and it had happened again. And months later, that’s when he hit her in the face.”

Elkins serves as the victim’s advocate, and she says that punch was the final straw. The victim filed criminal charges against her husband and within 60 days filed for divorce.

“She is strangled, she is beaten, sees her 15-year marriage ending, and that’s not it?” asked WSAZ NewsChannel 3 Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson.

“No,” Elkins said. “He is up and obligated to half of her pension and retirement. Half. Like half of your hard-earned money, handed over to someone who has laid hands on you, and was found guilty of.”

“What was the reaction,” Johnson asked.

“She looked at me and said, ‘I feel like I’m just being beat all over again,’” Elkins said. “And the sad thing is, her thought process was, ‘I would have stayed. I would have stayed in the abuse, if I would have known that my hard-earned money was going to go to him.’”

With her husband convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery, the victim took action. She authored legislation to help others in her situation.

The solution, one sentence and approximately 20 words, changing state law to say a judge can consider a domestic violence conviction in the splitting of assets.

“It’s a conviction,” Elkins said. “We’re not trying to anything that is a pending situation. This is a conviction. He was found guilty.”

The proposal, House Bill 2269, was introduced on Day One of the Legislative session.

It has sat in the House Judiciary Committee ever since with no action.

Johnson and Elkins spoke Thursday, Day 30.

“I am not happy,” Elkins said of the delay. “I mean it’s not that hard. It is one sentence -- twenty words.”

“Has she reached out to the chairman any at all?” Johnson asked.

“Yes,” she said.

The victim shared screenshots of two emails sent this session to Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

“What’s she heard back?” Johnson asked.

“Not one thing,” Elkins replied.

The victim’s divorce is still pending. That’s why Elkins spoke on her behalf Thursday evening.

Less than 24 hours later, Johnson went to the Capitol looking for answers.

“It’s terribly tragic the way that it’s come,” Capito said. “We’re certainly looking at this issue right now.”

“Her victim’s advocate is who I interviewed -- indicated to me that she’s emailed you twice, and she’s never received a response this session. Emailed you three times last session,” Johnson said. “Do you know anything about that?”

“I’m not sure about that case,” Capito replied. “I’ve definitely had contact with the sponsor. The sponsor has relayed these concerns to us, so we’re obviously very concerned with this issue, and we’re paying very close attention to it.”

“Do you think it will show up on an agenda soon,” Johnson inquired.

“I’m hopeful that we can get it on an agenda, absolutely, because we don’t this to ever happen in the state of West Virginia again,” Capito replied.

It comes as welcome news to Ashley and the victim, both of whom hope others will join the push.

“Because the more voices, maybe they will hear,” Elkins said.

Men and women alike are victims of domestic violence, Elkins explained. She said both can benefit from the proposal, especially if the victim is also the breadwinner.

She says a state senator indicated support for the measure, if it passes the House.

