Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say

Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up...
Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up shooting themselves.(File image | 400tmax via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia are investigating a road rage incident where an aggressive driver ended up shooting themselves.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning on Buchanan Highway.

Authorities said one of the 911 callers told them that he accidentally shot himself during a confrontation.

The sheriff’s office said the road rage incident started when workers were making a lumber delivery on Buchanan Highway.

Two of the workers were wearing reflective vests directing traffic so the truck could deliver the lumber. However, an impatient driver got out of his vehicle and threatened the men by pointing a gun at them.

As the man was getting back into his vehicle, deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the hand as he was putting his gun back into its holster.

According to authorities, the man told the workers that he shot himself and to call 911 before he left the scene to get medical attention at a nearby fire station.

Deputies said they collected evidence that was consistent with what witnesses and workers had told them what happened.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the man involved but said its team will speak to him when he is released from the hospital to determine whether any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child...
Logan County coffee shop owner arrested
Dispatchers say they got a call for an armed robbery just before midnight Wednesday.
Police search for armed robber
Both lanes of I-64 westbound were shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to...
I-64 West reopen after tractor-trailer fire
Crews fighting large brush fire in the Lawco Lake area of Lawrence County, Ohio
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell,...
Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines

Latest News

Kanawha County search warrant solves additional out-of-state mystery
Kanawha County search warrant solves additional out-of-state mystery
Two arrested after firing shots in residential neighborhood
Two arrested after firing several shots in residential Scioto County neighborhood
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison
FILE - NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay...
Michael Irvin files lawsuit seeking $100M after misconduct claim