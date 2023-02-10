Hometown Hero | Melissa Booton

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Melissa Booton spends most of her days in a packed gymnasium.

She’s recognized on the sidelines with a camera always in her hand.

“She does everything for the kids,” said Coach Sean Meddings, the Wayne County High School basketball coach.

She’s been taking pictures of athletes free of charge.

Her generous act comes at no cost to players or their families, and she uploads the photos to social media.

“I love looking at them. I play for the high school team,” said Laneigh Brooks. “Melissa is incredible at what she does. Her pictures are incredible, and behind the lens is a kind person.”

Brooks said Melissa mentored her during football season and taught her the crafts of photography.

Kara Adkins, a parent, said the pictures are meaningful, and it’s not just sporting events Melissa attends.

“It’s parades, 80-year-old birthday parties. Especially with Facebook, it keeps us all connected, and a lot of the players can’t wait to see their action shots, but as parents, you can’t wait to see them too because you’re going to hold on to them forever.”

Adkins appreciates how Melissa makes an effort to have a relationship with each child.

