Kid’s Sale at Charley Creek Plaza in Southpoint this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kid’s Sale is back!

Alex Gillespie, owner of Kid’s Sale, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can find some good deals on clothes for your little ones.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.