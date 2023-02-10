Man arrested in connection with arson

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of setting fire to a truck is in jail on arson charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Braden Wood, 25, of Duck, West Virginia, was arrested by West Virginia State Police after troopers arrived on Duffield Road because of a brush fire.

When troopers arrived, EMS officials notified them of a situation involving a man and a pickup truck.

EMS officials said they witnessed a man, later identified as Braden Wood, walk over to a pickup truck and throw a clear gallon jug containing a brownish liquid on it. After, the pickup truck burst into flames, the EMS workers told law enforcement.

After a brief search, West Virginia State Police said Wood was found in the woods wearing no shirt, blue jeans, and a straw hat.

Wood told officers he did not set the fire and that he was throwing water on the pickup truck.

Wood was taken to the WVSP Clay Detachment for processing and then transported to the Central Regional Jail.

