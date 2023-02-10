Marshall sweeps Coastal Carolina in men’s and women’s hoops

By Keith Morehouse
Feb. 9, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall got off to a quick start in Conway, South Carolina and overwhelmed Coastal Carolina 92-74 in Sun Belt action Thursday night.

Andrew Taylor had a monster effort and scored 33 points and had 10 rebounds as Marshall led start to finish.

The Herd built up a 17 point halftime lead and didn’t take its foot off the gas the rest of the way.

Kamdyn Curfman had 6 3-pointers and 20 points.

The Herd improves to 20-6, 9-4 in Sun Belt play. They complete their road trip at Georgia State Saturday afternoon.

Marshall’s women put on a show in front of more than 1,100 fans beating Coastal Carolina 65-61.

Abby Beeman, Roshala Scott, and Mahogany Matthews all had 17 points. The Herd has now won 6 straight conference games.

