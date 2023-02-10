Medicare Dual Special Needs Plan with R&D Senior Solutions
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the average person, navigating insurance plans can be confusing.
Ryan Skirvin, a licensed insurance agent with R&D Senior Solutions, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about one of the plans offered there.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.