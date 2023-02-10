Pair arrested after alleged shootout

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man and a woman were arrested after an incident that involved several shots fired, including one that went into a neighbor’s home and involved an underage boy, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

The sheriff said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Lang Slocum Road in Wheelersburg.

Investigators say the pair arrested had been using methamphetamine and were “heavily perspiring” when deputies arrived at the scene.

Shannon D. Bond, 45, and Trista N. Bond, 39, both of Wheelersburg, face a number of charges, including discharging a firearm, endangering children, and furnishing a firearm to a minor.

The sheriff said deputies ordered the suspects to drop their weapons, including the boy. The sheriff said Trista Bond and the juvenile told investigators someone had been shooting into their mobile home from outside.

Investigators say Shannon Bond came out of the back of the mobile home holding a rifle. He also told them someone had been shooting at his family’s home.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing a number of gunshots, and deputies said they found evidence of shots fired into two homes.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at the suspects’ mobile home and recovered 27 firearms, including “a 37mm grenade/projectile launcher, as well as four military-style ammunition containers containing an assortment of ammunition.”

Both suspects appeared Thursday morning in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Scioto County Children Services was notified and also will be investigating, according to the sheriff.

