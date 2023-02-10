Pair arrested after alleged shootout

A man and a woman were arrested after an incident that involved several shots fired, including...
A man and a woman were arrested after an incident that involved several shots fired, including one that went into a neighbor's home and involved an underage boy, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man and a woman were arrested after an incident that involved several shots fired, including one that went into a neighbor’s home and involved an underage boy, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

The sheriff said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Lang Slocum Road in Wheelersburg.

Investigators say the pair arrested had been using methamphetamine and were “heavily perspiring” when deputies arrived at the scene.

Shannon D. Bond, 45, and Trista N. Bond, 39, both of Wheelersburg, face a number of charges, including discharging a firearm, endangering children, and furnishing a firearm to a minor.

The sheriff said deputies ordered the suspects to drop their weapons, including the boy. The sheriff said Trista Bond and the juvenile told investigators someone had been shooting into their mobile home from outside.

Investigators say Shannon Bond came out of the back of the mobile home holding a rifle. He also told them someone had been shooting at his family’s home.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing a number of gunshots, and deputies said they found evidence of shots fired into two homes.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at the suspects’ mobile home and recovered 27 firearms, including “a 37mm grenade/projectile launcher, as well as four military-style ammunition containers containing an assortment of ammunition.”

Both suspects appeared Thursday morning in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Scioto County Children Services was notified and also will be investigating, according to the sheriff.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell’s Creek Drive shut down near the 500 block.
Road shut down following crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor
Keith Wood
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

Crews fighting large brush fire in the Lawco Lake area of Lawrence County, Ohio
Crews fighting large brush fire in southeast Ohio
Crews fight brush fires throughout Wayne County
Crews fight brush fires throughout Wayne County
Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding
Local Ohio schools awarded grant funding for safety and security enhancements
Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding
Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding