Police search for armed robber

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are searching for a man accused of holding up a business at gunpoint.

That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say they got a call for an armed robbery just before midnight Thursday at Ivy’s in Kanawha City.

The caller told dispatchers a man came into the business with a gun and then took off.

At this time, it’s unknown if the man was able to get away with anything as employees are checking the business, dispatchers say.

Detectives were called to Ivy’s to begin their investigation.

This is a developing story.

