Super Bowl fitness challenge

Coach Chris motivates viewers to try a more health conscious, fitness alternative to gobbling chicken wings all game long.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Super Bowl Sunday is only two days away and is one of the most widely anticipated and most watched sporting events worldwide!

Traditionally, many fans enjoy the game by hosting or going to a Super Bowl viewing party that is fully loaded with a variety of snacks and finger foods.

Here to offer and motivate you to try more health conscious, fitness alternatives to gobbling chicken wings all game long, Coach Chris introduces viewers the Super Bowl Fitness Challenge that will have you burning calories quicker than you can eat them!

Super Bowl Fitness Challenge
Super Bowl Fitness Challenge(wsaz)

