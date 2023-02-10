Super Bowl weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday’s overcast skies and cooler westerly breezes paved the way for a trend back toward winter weather. Left behind the Thursday spring-like 75 degree warmth, there were still smoldering brush fires that cannot be extinguished until meaningful rain or wet snow arrive. In a winter that has featured a snow drought, the season has also had a relative lack of rain water. In fact, the autumn was also drier than normal making for a critical need for moisture before the true spring fire season arrives.

Tonight skies will slowly clear and the air will turn frosty cold with a low in the upper 20s. Saturday will sport a blue sky and brisk breeze as highs make the mid 40s. Super Bowl Sunday will see an increased cloud cover with a light mix of rain, sleet, snow mainly south of I-64 and in the far southern Coalfields. Snow accumulations on the high ground rimming the WV-Virginia border and the Kentucky-Virginia border will feature several inches of wet snow on Sunday. Locally just a cloudy and chilly day will see highs in the 40s.

Meanwhile a heavy wet, power-out inducing snowstorm in the Smoky mountains of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina will make for a winter wonderland on Sunday. Towns like Asheville and Boone in North Carolina, Bristol and Knoxville Tennessee and Clintwood and Wytheville in Virginia will have their heaviest snow of the season.

Next week it’s back to a springy pattern as early week temperatures in the 50s rise back to the 60s mid week.

