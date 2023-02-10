Tractor trailer fire shuts down lanes of I-64

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of I-64 westbound are shut down due to a tractor trailer fire, according to dispatchers.

They say this is right at the Huntington Mall exit.

There is no word on if the tractor trailer crashed before it caught fire.

Barboursville police and fire crews are on scene.

Dispatchers say the occupants of the tractor trailer made it out.

