‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly

North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A police department in North Carolina says one of its police dogs has died.

The Monroe Police Department reports a K-9 named Kilo died unexpectedly Thursday night.

According to WBTV, Kilo’s handler, Officer Bricesen Burton, took him to Carolina Veterinary Specialists following an unspecified medical emergency, but he died at the vet’s office.

“We’re saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Monroe Police Department. Please remember K-9 Officer Burton, his family, the Monroe Police Department and the other K-9 officers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of a family member,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said.

The police department said Kilo, a German shepherd, was a multi-purpose canine who assisted in drug detection, apprehension, security and other functions.

Authorities said Kilo was a valued member of the Monroe Police Department Special Response Team.

Kilo was 1 year and 11 months old. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child...
Logan County coffee shop owner arrested
Dispatchers say they got a call for an armed robbery just before midnight Wednesday.
Police search for armed robber
Both lanes of I-64 westbound are shut down due to a tractor trailer fire, according to...
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down lanes of I-64
Crews fighting large brush fire in the Lawco Lake area of Lawrence County, Ohio
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell,...
Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher, posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail...
TikTok dad takes upset 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him ‘it’s only for girls’
Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast