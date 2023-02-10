Tri-State Arenacross heads to Huntington this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tri-State Arenacross is racing to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington this weekend.

Camron Farmer, Tri-State Arenacross track manager, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s in store.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.