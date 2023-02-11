Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both lanes of I-64 westbound were shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to...
I-64 West reopen after tractor-trailer fire
Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child...
Logan County coffee shop owner arrested
The body of a contractor first reported missing at the chemical plant on Friday, Feb. 3 was...
Body of missing contractor recovered from ICL facility
Dispatchers say they got a call for an armed robbery just before midnight Wednesday.
Police search for armed robber
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 28,000
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
Opioid Rescue Kits On UK Campus
UK Implements Free Naloxone Kits On Campus
Herd gets win #21 in hoops