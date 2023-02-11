First Warning Forecast | Nice start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday morning felt a lot more like mid-February as temperatures dropped to the 20s under a clearing sky. The afternoon will be seasonable and pleasant overall with a light wind. On Sunday, a southern storm brushes the region with the opportunity for mainly rain and perhaps some melting wet snow across southeastern Kentucky and southern/eastern West Virginia. Then, temperatures soar to springlike levels for much of the week ahead before crashing back down on Friday.

Saturday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures that have fallen to the mid and upper 20s.

Expect plenty of sunshine through Saturday morning, followed by an increase in high cloud cover during the afternoon. The day stays dry with a light wind as high temperatures reach the mid 40s.

High clouds continue to thicken Saturday night but mainly across West Virginia and Kentucky. Low temperatures fall to the 20s across Ohio where clouds are thinner but stay in the low to mid 30s elsewhere.

Also occurring Saturday night will be precipitation spreading northward into southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. This will fall as mainly rain, but some melting wet snowflakes could mix in.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely, favoring southeastern Kentucky and southern/eastern West Virginia. Huntington and Charleston will be right at the precipitation cutoff. Some melting wet snow could mix in with the rain in the lower elevations, but snow accumulations favor the mountains of West Virginia and far southern Kentucky. High temperatures stay in the 30s south but rise to the 50s farther north out of the precipitation and thicker cloud cover.

The southern system exits on Monday, leaving the region with increasing sunshine as the day goes on and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Valentine’s Day on Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. A few light showers may creep in after dark.

Expect a partly cloudy and warm day on Wednesday as high temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Showers and perhaps a few storms are likely on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Much colder air invades on Friday. A light rain/snow mix is possible in the morning, followed by a mostly cloudy and drier finish to the day. High temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees.

