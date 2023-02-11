First Warning Forecast | Southern storm brushes by on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High cloud cover that moved in Saturday afternoon and made for a gorgeous sunset Saturday evening was the result of a southern storm approaching the region. However, this storm system will only get close enough to bring precipitation to parts of the region, namely, southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Due to temperatures being a few degrees too “warm,” precipitation is expected to fall as mainly rain, though some melting wet snow or sleet could mix in for the lower elevations. Once the system exits Sunday evening, sunshine comes back out for a few days, and temperatures soar to springlike levels for much of the week ahead before crashing back down on Friday. The abrupt transition from “spring” to “winter” will be accompanied by showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms as well.

Saturday evening stays dry with patchy high cloud cover. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s by midnight.

High clouds continue to thicken Saturday night but mainly across West Virginia and Kentucky. Low temperatures fall to near 30 degrees across Ohio where clouds are thinner but stay in the mid 30s elsewhere.

Also occurring Saturday night will be precipitation spreading northward into southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. This will fall as mainly rain, but some melting wet snowflakes could mix in.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely, favoring southeastern Kentucky and southern/eastern West Virginia. Huntington stays dry, but Charleston will be right at the precipitation cutoff with a few showers possible. Some melting wet snow or sleet could mix in with the rain in the lower elevations, but snow accumulations favor the mountains of West Virginia and far southern Kentucky where 1 to 4 inches are possible at elevations above 2000 feet. Meanwhile, high temperatures stay near 40 degrees south but rise to the 50s farther north out of the precipitation and thicker cloud cover.

The southern system exits on Monday, leaving the region with increasing sunshine as the day goes on and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Valentine’s Day on Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. A few light showers may creep in after dark.

Expect a partly cloudy and warm day on Wednesday as high temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Showers and perhaps a few storms are likely on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Much colder air invades on Friday. The day stays dry under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees.

Saturday turns mostly sunny again with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

