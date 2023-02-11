Herd gets win #21 in hoops

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team beat Georgia State by a final of 88-77 Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Taevion Kinsey erupted for 37 points with Andrew Taylor adding 26 to help them get their 21st win of the season and are now 10-4 in the Sun Belt. Marshall shot 50% from the floor and 40% from behind the three point line.

Marshall has their final two home games this coming week when they Georgia Southern on Thursday and Troy on Saturday night.

