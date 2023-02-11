UK Implements Free Naloxone Kits On Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Unfortunately, overdoses are not foreign to college students. That is why the HEALing Communities Study team at the University of Kentucky implemented naloxone (name brand Narcan) kits around campus. These naloxone kits are a nasal spray, and they can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“The reality is, with the various substances out there that people may engage with, even if you think you know what you are taking, strengths can change,” said Corrine Williams, the Associate Vice President for student well-being at UK. “Fentanyl is a whole different ball game that can really lead to these unintentional overdose episodes.”

The nasal spray kits are free to take. They are a safe and lifesaving tool that students are encouraged to take advantage of; you never know when you might need it.

“In Kentucky right now this is a real problem,” said Williams. “A lot of our students have had personal experiences with friends or family members.”

The HEALing Communities Study team is committed to ending overdose deaths in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. They wanted to make sure that the naloxone kits were easily accessible.

“While we have put them in spaces where our students are congregating, we have also been mindful that a lot of our community members are on campus for various reasons; so we have them in spaces where community events might be held as well,” said Williams.

Good Samaritan laws in Kentucky protect anyone who administers naloxone in good faith from being held liable. In these cases, the saying ‘better safe than sorry’ has never been more true. For more information on naloxone and how to use it, click here.

