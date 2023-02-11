Wildcats tame Tigers

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In one of the biggest rivalry games in our area, the Logan Wildcats beat Chapmanville Regional Friday night by a final of 48-39. Meanwhile in Ohio, South Point and Minford continued to play well with the playoffs less than two weeks away and Ironton spoiled senior night at Portsmouth.

Here’s the highlights from all four games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

