Woman arrested for weapons violations

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ) -A woman has been arrested in Pike County for weapons violations.

The Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force arrested Peggy Lansing,53 on a charge of having a weapon under disability.

While serving a narcotics-related search warrant in the 1300 block of Smokey Hollow Road in Piketon, Ohio, task force agents recovered large amounts of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a firearm.

Task Force agents say Lansing was out on bond from previous drug-related offenses.

Task Force agents will present additional evidence to the Pike County Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

Anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Organized & Major Crimes Task Force should call the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656.

Tips can be reported anonymously.

