First Warning Forecast | More springy weather coming this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southern storm system that brought rain to parts of the region on Sunday is on the way out, with clearer and quieter weather in its wake. The work week starts dry with steadily warming temperatures. A springy feel will be felt during the middle of the week, accompanied by gusty breezes, showers, and even a few thunderstorms. Then, a sharp chill-down arrives at the end of the week. But, as seen time and time again this winter, the chill-down looks to be brief and lacks snow.

Rain pushes out of the region Sunday evening while clouds clear from west to east as well. This will allow temperatures to drop rather quickly to the mid 30s by midnight.

Under a mostly clear sky, Sunday night stays dry and cold as low temperatures fall to the mid and upper 20s. Be mindful of a few slick spots on roadways that may still be damp in locations that received rain Sunday afternoon.

Monday starts with patchy high cloud cover but sees a crystal blue sky to finish the day. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s with a breeze.

Valentine’s Day on Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 60 degrees. Clouds increase towards sunset, and a few light showers creep in well after dark.

Expect a mostly sunny, warm, and breezy day on Wednesday as high temperatures reach the low 70s.

Showers and perhaps a few storms are likely on Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Much colder air invades on Friday. The day stays dry under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees.

Saturday turns sunny again with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Sunday stays sunny with high temperatures climbing back to the mid 50s.

