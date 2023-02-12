HHS beats Dragons

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High jumped out to a huge halftime lead against Fairland and never looked back. They led by 17 points going into the locker room and ended up cruising to a 75-44 win. HHS’s next game is when they host Winfield on February 15th while Fairland’s regular season is over. They host Huntington Ross in sectional play on February 21st.

Here’s the highlights from the game.

