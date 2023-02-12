Lexington Police asking drivers to stay safe on Super Bowl Sunday

If you’re planning to drink, you should also plan on getting a ride home.
A hand holding car keys in front of a glass of beer.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alcohol affects your mind and body in many ways.

“You talk different, you act different. sometimes you’re a totally different person than you are when you’re sober. When you have that type of altering substance in your body, it puts you in a place where you risk taking your own life as well as you risk the other people that are out on the highways,” said Sgt. Brandon Muravchick with the Lexington Police Department.

Super Bowl celebrations often involve alcohol. Lexington Police say they’ll have officers out on the roads this Super Bowl Sunday. Sgt. Muravchick says if you’re planning to drink, you should also plan on getting a ride home.

“Any of your rideshares such as your Ubers, your Lyfts, taxis, anything that can get you to and from safely,” said Sgt. Muravchick.

Even if you make the right choice and drive sober, you should always be careful on the roads.

“We always ask everybody to be smart, stay slow, follow the speed limits, allow safe stopping distance, between those cars, always be alert. Allow yourself that extra second or that extra couple minutes to get to your location to be safe and enjoy and celebrate the super bowl just like everybody else,” said Sgt. Muravchick.

