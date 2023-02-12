Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus

Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday.

“While he was en route to the school, there was another vehicle that came, I believe around a curve and slid into the tire of the bus,” he said.

No students were on board at the time of the crash, according to Superintendent Branch.

Branch stressed how important it is for drivers to be safe around school buses to assure the safety of both students and the drivers.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Facebook page said the driver of the car that allegedly stuck the bus may be in a 2012 Buick regal.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them or WV State Police.

