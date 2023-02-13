Black History Month celebration with Lady D & The Marshall Artists Series
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can celebrate Black History Month with West Virginia’s own queen of soul this year.
Lady D stopped by First Look at Four to talk about her upcoming concert and documentary screening with The Marshall Artists Series.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.