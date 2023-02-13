Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.

The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs’ win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker’s kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law
Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law
The body of a contractor first reported missing at the chemical plant on Friday, Feb. 3 was...
Body of missing contractor recovered from ICL facility
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child...
Logan County coffee shop owner arrested

Latest News

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Chiefs are champs again
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna, trio of anthems highlight Super Bowl’s star power
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime