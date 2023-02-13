Crews on scene of apartment building fire

Crews on scene of apartment fire in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Charleston.
Crews on scene of apartment fire in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Charleston.(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Monday evening of an apartment building fire in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m.

Dispatchers say all of the occupants made it out of the building safely.

Additional details are unavailable now.

