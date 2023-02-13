Crews on scene of apartment building fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Monday evening of an apartment building fire in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m.

Dispatchers say all of the occupants made it out of the building safely.

Additional details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.