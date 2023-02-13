Here we go again with spring!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The new work and school week is off to a fine start. Monday’s high temperatures hitting 60 again as the month of February rolls on with no snow, minimal cold and a lot of wind. Based on the dry winter and those warm windy conditions, the National Weather Service alerted us of possible spreading brush fire conditions on Monday. While fires have been noted in Boone County WV near Dartmount and in Rowan County Ky near Morehead the worst of the fires this week is likely to come on Wednesday.

Tonight clear skies with calm winds in a dry air mass will allow for lows to dip into the frosty 20s. Tuesday sunshine will start with morning blue skies before the heavens milky or hazy up in the afternoon. Highs will make the 60s on a freshening south breeze. Tuesday night will feature a few late showers in an otherwise quiet patter. By Wednesday temperatures are set to soar again to 70 or better though last week’s highs in the mid-70s should retain their “warmest of 2023″ status. This could turn into a bad brush fire day should people opt to burn debris. Keep in mind spring fire season starts on Wednesday in the Bluegrass where it will be illegal to burn between 6 in the morning and 6 in the evening.

Thursday the first soaking shower pattern of the month promised a few spring-like downpours spiced with thunder and lightning. Most back porch rain gauges should tip the scale above one inch. Then Friday a chill down will be driven by an arriving stiff north breeze. Snow flurries can dust the grass and cars (no inches though) as temperatures stay in the 30s all daylight hours long!

The weekend will start cold on Saturday morning (lows deep down in the 20s) before an afternoon warm-up takes highs to the 40s. Sunday should remain dry as highs aim for the 50s

