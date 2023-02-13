I-77 South shut down following accident involving tractor-trailer

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down on Monday after an SUV and a tractor-trailer collided.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com that the southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 121 are closed.

The crash happened between the Goldtown and Kenna exits, officials say.

Dispatchers confirm at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

No word on when lanes will reopen.

