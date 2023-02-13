Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was arrested and charged Saturday after deputies say he stabbed a woman with a screwdriver during an argument.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 200 block of 1st Street Southeast on Saturday, February 11, around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies reported that through an investigation they learned that Eric Duncan, 31, of Jefferson came to the home along 1st Street Southeast to retrieve several belongings he claimed to be his.

A woman on the scene told deputies Duncan taunted her by making movements as if he was going to hit her. According to the woman, he eventually followed through with the threats and slapped her in the face before walking away.

Duncan is accused of returning to the home shortly after leaving, inquiring about the same belongings.

During the second argument, Duncan is accused of stabbing the woman with a screwdriver.

According to deputies, a stabbing wound on the woman’s leg was visible.

A witness at the scene corroborated the victim’s story, deputies say.

Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon.

Duncan was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

The victim did not require any medical attention.

