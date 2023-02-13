Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver

Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon, according to the Kanawha County...
Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was arrested and charged Saturday after deputies say he stabbed a woman with a screwdriver during an argument.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 200 block of 1st Street Southeast on Saturday, February 11, around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies reported that through an investigation they learned that Eric Duncan, 31, of Jefferson came to the home along 1st Street Southeast to retrieve several belongings he claimed to be his.

A woman on the scene told deputies Duncan taunted her by making movements as if he was going to hit her. According to the woman, he eventually followed through with the threats and slapped her in the face before walking away.

Duncan is accused of returning to the home shortly after leaving, inquiring about the same belongings.

During the second argument, Duncan is accused of stabbing the woman with a screwdriver.

According to deputies, a stabbing wound on the woman’s leg was visible.

A witness at the scene corroborated the victim’s story, deputies say.

Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon.

Duncan was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

The victim did not require any medical attention.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating school bus incident
Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Opioid Rescue Kits On UK Campus
UK Implements Free Naloxone Kits On Campus
Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law
Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law

Latest News

Lawn & Landscape Expert Brown Landscape Management 02/10/2023
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
5th annual Gravy Bowl returns to Ashland
The Gravy Bowl returns to Ashland for its 5th year
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast