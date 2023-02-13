New retailers to open in Huntington’s Pullman Square

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New dining and shopping options are coming to Pullman Square.

Dickey’s BBQ, a barbecue chain with locations across the country, will open in the Spring of 2023. Officials say Dickey’s is known for its slow-smoked meats and authentic sides,

EarthWise Pets, a pet supply store specializing in natural and environmentally-friendly pet products, will open its doors in the summer of 2023.

EarthWise Pets already has a location in Ashland, Kentucky. EarthWise Pets offers a wide range of products for pets and their owners, including food, toys, and supplies. EarthWise will off a full service on-site grooming and spa services, as well.

“We are excited that both businesses chose to be a part of Pullman Square,” said Michelle Adkins, General Manager of Pullman Square. “They add variety to the current retail-mix and will be a great addition to the center.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.