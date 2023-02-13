Vehicle suspected in hit-and-run involving school bus located by deputies

The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9
The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has found the vehicle used during a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus.

The sheriff’s office released the following photos of the vehicle on social media:

The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9 around around 2:30 p.m.

Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said the school bus driver was leaving home to do the afternoon run when the crash occurred.

No students were on board at the time of the crash, according to Superintendent Branch.

Further information has not been released.

