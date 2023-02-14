Body camera video of Jackson Co. deputy involved shooting released

Investigators release body camera footage from a deputy involved shooting that left one man dead on January 31st.
By Joseph Payton
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has released body camera video from a deputy-involved shooting on January 31. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence along Jisco West Road in Jackson around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies say William Beach barricaded himself in a building for several hours. Hours later, deputies entered the building, and Beach was shot. He was taken to Holzer Medical Center and was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

