DHHR changes type of group home for planned Cabell Co. construction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A day after WSAZ reported on the construction of a group home in Cabell County to house people with mental disorders or defects involved in the criminal justice system, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a change in plans.

On Tuesday, February 14, DHHR officials said it is moving forward with plans to use the facility to serve youth in foster care at the new facility at 3437 Norwood Road in Huntington.

In late 2021, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) contracted with a private developer for the project.

“At the time this facility was envisioned in 2021, leaders at DHHR agreed its best use for the Huntington community was as a forensic group home,” stated Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “However, now, with so many children in state custody in need of residential mental health intervention being served out of state, we revised its purpose to instead be a home to serve West Virginia’s youth with mental health needs.”

As a residential mental health treatment facility, the staff will provide mental health intervention in a small group home setting for children who historically have been served in out-of-state facilities.

According to the DHHR, this setting will provide a high level of mental health care for youth with challenges in social, emotional, and behavioral functioning.

The facility is under construction and is expected to be completed this fall.

