Evacuation order issued after gas main line rupture in Mount Gay

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An evacuation order has been issued in Logan County following a gas leak, according to the Cora Volunteer Fire Department.

The City of Logan Fire Department has been dispatched to the Mount Gay area after a main gas line ruptured.

Currently the old Mountain Gay Lounge Apartments, Kroger, Valley Market, Mt. Gay Post Office and other stores and homes in the area are being evacuated.

Cora Volunteer Fire Department and Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department crews have been requested to block off intersections at Dairy Delight, Old Suddenlink Building, and the 73/44 Intersection.

“Please stay clear of the entire area at this time until otherwise noted,” the post by the Cora Volunteer Fire Department continued. “Do not attempt to cross or travel through roadblocks or barriers.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retailers to open in Huntington’s Pullman Square
Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon, according to the Kanawha County...
Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver
Customers urged not to use water in Fort Gay
Fort Gay water customers told not to drink, use water
The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9
Vehicle suspected in hit-and-run involving school bus located by deputies
Crews on scene of apartment fire in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Charleston.
Crews fight apartment building fire

Latest News

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
At least one injured in crash between train, tractor trailer
fwf
first warning forecast
Pickens was arrested for one felony count of fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety...
Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase
Dispatchers at Cabell County 911 confirm the accident happened along I-64 near the 29th Street...
I-64 accident involving tractor-trailer