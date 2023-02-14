Fiery semi crash highlights interstate safety concerns

By Alex Jackson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a fiery crash on Interstate 64, Friday, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services says crashes on the interstate cause first responders major problems.

“When you shut down an eastbound lane or a westbound lane, you grid lock Route 60 ... and it’s a challenge for all of us to get from point A to point B,” Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry, said.

With road work extending for several miles along the 29th Street and Huntington Mall exits, Merry said those sections of the interstate can become complex.

“When a car breaks down in one of those lanes, now you got to figure out how to get a wrecker in there ... It is just a bad situation,” Merry said.

We reached out to the Department of Highways about their future plans to alleviate traffic in the event of another interstate shutdown. They have yet to comment.

For previous coverage click here

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retailers to open in Huntington’s Pullman Square
Police investigating school bus incident
Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus
Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon, according to the Kanawha County...
Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver
The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9
Vehicle suspected in hit-and-run involving school bus located by deputies
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely

Latest News

National experts talk W.Va. tax reform
National experts talk W.Va. tax reform
Body cam video of deputy involved shooting released
Body camera video of Jackson Co. deputy involved shooting released
Customers urged not to use water in Fort Gay
Customers urged not to use water in Fort Gay
WSAZ Investigates | Group home for mentally ill people charged with crimes under consideration
WSAZ Investigates | Group home for mentally ill people charged with crimes being considered