Fiery semi crash highlights interstate safety concerns

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a fiery crash on Interstate 64, Friday, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services says crashes on the interstate cause first responders major problems.

“When you shut down an eastbound lane or a westbound lane, you grid lock Route 60 ... and it’s a challenge for all of us to get from point A to point B,” Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry, said.

With road work extending for several miles along the 29th Street and Huntington Mall exits, Merry said those sections of the interstate can become complex.

“When a car breaks down in one of those lanes, now you got to figure out how to get a wrecker in there ... It is just a bad situation,” Merry said.

We reached out to the Department of Highways about their future plans to alleviate traffic in the event of another interstate shutdown. They have yet to comment.

