Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (Gray News) – A fire department in Texas is sharing a sweet love story this Valentine’s Day.

Two first responders might be a match made in heaven, but finding love while responding to a call isn’t something that happens every day.

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.

According to the fire department, the two met in 2017 while responding to a call, “then technology took care of the rest.”

The McGraws tied the knot a year and a half ago, the fire department said. Since then, they have welcomed a son.

“We love having this power couple in our midst, protecting and serving in the City they fell in love. Happy Valentine’s Day!” the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retailers to open in Huntington’s Pullman Square
Customers urged not to use water in Fort Gay
Fort Gay water customers told not to drink, use water
Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon, according to the Kanawha County...
Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver
For about a mile stretch, near 29th Street, the right lane will stay shut down all night for...
One lane of I-64 West reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Construction began on what many neighbors in Huntington believed to be new apartments a few...
WSAZ Investigates | Group home for mentally ill people charged with crimes being considered

Latest News

Otters at Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine's Day cards.
CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Fraternity president, science student among shooting victims
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has released body camera video from a deputy-involved...
Body camera video of Jackson Co. deputy involved shooting released
Local shop fills Valentine's Day orders
Milton floral shop produces hundreds of Valentine’s Day arrangements