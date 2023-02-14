Former Marshall star talks Super Bowl excitement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nazeeh Johnson began his college football career as a walk on at Marshall in 2016. 7 years later call him a Super Bowl champion.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive back is still celebrating winning Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Sunday. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for their second Super Bowl win in 4 years.

Johnson was a 7th round draft pick of the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made a name for himself on special teams, and also had a tackle in the win over the Eagles.

We spoke with Nazeeh on Tuesday about reaching the pinnacle in football.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.