Former Marshall star talks Super Bowl excitement

It's an intentional shock of color with teal, purple and orange, almost like our desert sunsets.
It's an intentional shock of color with teal, purple and orange, almost like our desert sunsets.(Arizona's Family)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nazeeh Johnson began his college football career as a walk on at Marshall in 2016. 7 years later call him a Super Bowl champion.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive back is still celebrating winning Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Sunday. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for their second Super Bowl win in 4 years.

Johnson was a 7th round draft pick of the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made a name for himself on special teams, and also had a tackle in the win over the Eagles.

We spoke with Nazeeh on Tuesday about reaching the pinnacle in football.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retailers to open in Huntington’s Pullman Square
Customers urged not to use water in Fort Gay
Fort Gay water customers told not to drink, use water
Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon, according to the Kanawha County...
Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver
For about a mile stretch, near 29th Street, the right lane will stay shut down all night for...
One lane of I-64 West reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Construction began on what many neighbors in Huntington believed to be new apartments a few...
WSAZ Investigates | Group home for mentally ill people charged with crimes being considered

Latest News

Andrew Taylor named Sun Belt Player of the Week
Herd guard gets two awards this week
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Chiefs are champs again
Huntington tops Fairland by 31 points
HHS beats Dragons
HHS beats Fairland
HHS beats Fairland