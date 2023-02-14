Herd guard gets two awards this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What was a monster couple of games last week turned into two major awards for Marshall’s Andrew Taylor. The senior guard was named Sun Belt player of the week Tuesday after just 24 hours after winning the Lou Henson National Player of the Week award which goes to the top Mid-Major Player of the Week.

In their two wins last week, Taylor averaged 29.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the two games while making 52.1 percent of his shots, including 47.6 percent from behind the arc.

Marshall has their final two home games of the regular season this week when they host Georgia Southern on Thursday and Troy on Saturday night.

𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗭𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗪.@_atay21 of @Herd_MBB averaged 29.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 5.5 assists per game in a pair of road wins last week. He is the #SunBeltMBB Player of the Week. ☀️ 🏀



📰 » https://t.co/yBP2Efr73l pic.twitter.com/mks5SPo1sN — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) February 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.