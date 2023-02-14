Herd guard gets two awards this week

Andrew Taylor named Sun Belt Player of the Week
Andrew Taylor named Sun Belt Player of the Week(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What was a monster couple of games last week turned into two major awards for Marshall’s Andrew Taylor. The senior guard was named Sun Belt player of the week Tuesday after just 24 hours after winning the Lou Henson National Player of the Week award which goes to the top Mid-Major Player of the Week.

In their two wins last week, Taylor averaged 29.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the two games while making 52.1 percent of his shots, including 47.6 percent from behind the arc.

Marshall has their final two home games of the regular season this week when they host Georgia Southern on Thursday and Troy on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retailers to open in Huntington’s Pullman Square
Customers urged not to use water in Fort Gay
Fort Gay water customers told not to drink, use water
Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon, according to the Kanawha County...
Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver
For about a mile stretch, near 29th Street, the right lane will stay shut down all night for...
One lane of I-64 West reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Construction began on what many neighbors in Huntington believed to be new apartments a few...
WSAZ Investigates | Group home for mentally ill people charged with crimes being considered

Latest News

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has released body camera video from a deputy-involved...
Body camera video of Jackson Co. deputy involved shooting released
Local shop fills Valentine's Day orders
Milton floral shop produces hundreds of Valentine’s Day arrangements
Local shop fills Valentine's Day orders
Local shop fills Valentine's Day orders
Heart Health with KDMC
Heart health tips with King’s Daughters Medical Center
Fort Gay 'Do not consume advisory'