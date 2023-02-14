Huntington City Council approves appointment of new police chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council on Monday night approved a motion from Mayor Steve Williams to make Deputy Chief Phil Watkins the city’s new Police Chief.

The council gave their approval after the Mayor’s State of the City address Monday evening.

Mayor Williams appointed Watkins to the position of Interim Police Chief after former Chief Karl Colder’s resigned last week.

There is no information as to when Watkins will be officially sworn into the position.

