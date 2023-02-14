Huntington Mayor Williams delivers State of the City address

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivered his State of the City address Monday night, saying it will be a busy upcoming two years with infrastructure projects throughout the city.

He explained there are 64 active projects that are currently underway involving nearly $514 million. The city is contributing to each project, and Williams said he’ll propose $800,000 to be used for local match for Hal Greer Boulevard project. He explained the Washington Boulevard to Kinetic Park stretch is next step of the project.

Also during his address, the mayor said he has allocated $2.6 million toward the Public Works Department for street paving to help establish a 10-year paving cycle.

The mayor said he’s also exploring a street preservation program consisting of two parts -- paving roads and preserving newly paved roads.

Williams also announced $750,000 for street repairs, including to address road and hillside slips. He also talked about allocating $100,000 for a sidewalk repair program that would include the city doing the labor and the property owner paying for materials.

The mayor said the former National Guard building work will continue along Virginia Avenue to consolidate public works departments to one building besides administration. He said that would include all public work departments under one roof.

Williams said all city employees will receive pay increases, making at least $15 an hour.

Also during his address, Williams announced that the Huntington Police Department’s $15,586,938 budget will be its largest ever. It will include five new cruisers. The mayor said HPD will be the highest paid law enforcement agency in West Virginia.

Likewise, he said the Huntington Fire Department’s $14,437,136 budget will be its largest ever. It will include $125,000 for a new command vehicle and funding for inclusive fire department bathrooms.

Williams said the projected completion for the 20th Street fire station will be June of this year, and construction of a fire station in Westmoreland is slated to start in July.

The mayor announced the following:

- $50,000 to the Cabell County Public Library system

- $200,000 to the Huntington-Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter

- $300,000 to the Municipal Development Authority

- $250,000 to the Facing Hunger Foodbank

- $500,000 to the Keith-Albee Theatre

He also announced the following allocations for Housing/Beautification projects, including these:

- $1.25 million for a demolition program to demolish at least 100 dilapidated structures

- $25,000 each for planning studies, including in Guyandotte, after noticing growth

- $100,000 for the Fairfield Community Development Corporation

- $25,000 for the Highlawn Alliance

The mayor is also proposing to centralize the budget operating system in purchasing process under the finance department. It is currently not centralized; each city department division is responsible for budget tracking and entering. Williams explained that centralizing will create uniformity as well as two new positions.

“We have a vision of future unbridled development in this city ... It’s called the Huntington way,” Williams said.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.