I-64 Westbound lanes shutdown in Cabell County

By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor-trailer accident is causing heavy traffic delays in Cabell County.

Dispatchers at Cabell County 911 confirm the accident happened along I-64 near the 29th Street exit in the westbound lanes just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

At this time, both westbound lanes are shutdown.

According to the Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil, traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 18, Merritts Creek near the Target shopping plaza.

Chief McNeil says diverting traffic off the interstate will cause traffic delays along Route 60.

He says drivers can get back on the interstate westbound lanes at 29th Street.

The accident did cause a fuel leakage, but it was contained and did not reach the Guyandotte River, according to dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported.

Only the tractor-trailer was involved in the accident.

