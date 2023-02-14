Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase

By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST
LOUDENDALE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County arrested a man after a high-speed chase.

On Feb. 13, deputies say they saw a blue and white Yamaha R6 motorcycle without a license plate and attempted to stop the driver.

Instead of stopping, deputies say the driver took off toward Loudendale.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, later identified as Collin R. Pickens, 29, of Loudendale, reached speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour in a posted 25 mile per hour zone.

Deputies say Pickens showed reckless disregard for the safety of himself and others while passing multiple vehicles in no passing zones and failing to stop for posted intersections.

Pickens led deputies to his home neighborhood of Castine Lane in Loudendale, where he eventually crashed the bike on roads not suitable for motorcycles, officials report.

Once off the bike, deputies say Pickens only made it a short distance before being arrested.

Deputies believe Pickens ran from deputies because of a revoked driver’s license, and it was determined the Yamaha motorcycle was not legally registered with the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Pickens was arrested for one felony count of fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.

Pickens was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and currently is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $1,000.00 cash bond.

