Milton floral shop produces hundreds of Valentine’s Day arrangements

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Impressive arrangements were placed on the table for delivery at Marci Osburn’s floral shop, Three Birds Floral and Boutique in Milton.

Floral smells took over the shop with red, pink and tie-dye flowers in buckets for day-off arrangements and in vases for more than 500 pre-orders.

The whole process begins months in advance.

“We have to bring them to life and take care of them before arranging them,” Osburn said.

Osburn and her crew cut, clean and create each piece.

“I have fantastic employees who are so creative and hard-working, and they put their heart into this,” Osburn said.

Inside the shop, she shared her story. Osburn is the mom of her own three little birds, her children.

Osburn’s son has disabilities. Five years ago, her idea for the shop was a way to both give back to the Milton community and take care of her son and two other children.

As the sprouts of her shop took off, Osburn faced challenges like COVID. She worked alone for a stretch of time during the pandemic filling orders.

Many of those orders included delivering flowers to separated loved ones or funerals for people who lost their lives to COVID.

Shopping locally gives communities the nutrients to thrive by providing jobs and putting money back into the community.

“It is really important to understand that there is a lot of people involved and that is why we say shop local because of the local employees,” Osburn said. “These people live here and we want to support all the things in the community and donate.”

With nurture, the roots of Osburn’s business have taken hold at its spot on Smith Street.

And with Valentine’s Day orders filled, Osburn and her crew will shift gears.

“As soon as Valentine’s Day is over, I pre-order for Mother’s Day,” Osburn said.

She hopes to create a lasting legacy for her children.

