National experts talk W.Va. tax reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tax cuts have potential to affect everyone, and two national experts contend reducing West Virginia’s income tax is key to unleashing the state’s potential.

“This is a march to zero,” said Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform. “There are a number of states doing it. West Virginia could be in the lead.”

Norquist and Stephen Moore, of the Heritage Foundation, both joined Gov. Jim Justice and state leaders Monday for a roundtable discussion on tax reform. The visit coming as delegates and senators grapple with how much to reduce your income tax.

The House of Delegates want 50 percent over three years, while state senators favor 15-percent cut now with more later as part of a broader proposal.

Neither expert heavily weighed in on a specific on a specific proposal, instead both men pushed state leaders to eliminate the income tax altogether as quick as possible.

Moore, an adviser on tax cuts to the former Trump Administration, called West Virginia a renaissance state that has before it a magical moment.

“The thing you need most in this state is people -- people and businesses to come to the state,” he said.

“If West Virginia were able to eliminate its state income tax, you’re talking about a big, neon billboard that says, ‘We’re open for business in West Virginia,’” Moore added afterwards. “You can compete with states like Florida and Texas.”

Business leaders spoke to how reducing the income tax would affect their employees.

“We talk a lot about prosperity and do some financial counseling and coaching with them to be able to help them, but to be able to provide this for them would be amazing,” said Tom Minturn of Chick-fil-A.

“I think we have to tackle these challenges and capitalize on these opportunities as we move forward,” said Bridget Lambert of the West Virginia Retailers Association.

Justice mostly steered clear of specifics during Monday’s event as he hopes the discussion moves the state closer to a final agreement.

“We just need to sit in a room and absolutely listen to the experts, and keep it safe, and get it to as big as we can possibly get it,” he said afterward.

The House of Delegates, which already passed a plan of its own, received the Senate’s tax proposal Friday. It now sits with the House Finance Committee for further discussion.

