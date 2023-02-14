One lane of I-64 West reopen after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE 2/14/23 @ 4:40 p.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One westbound lane of Interstate 64 is back open Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer accident near the 29th Street exit, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, causing some fuel leakage that was contained.

No injuries were reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor-trailer accident is causing heavy traffic delays in Cabell County.

Dispatchers at Cabell County 911 confirm the accident happened along I-64 near the 29th Street exit in the westbound lanes just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

At this time, both westbound lanes are shutdown.

According to the Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil, traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 18, Merritts Creek near the Target shopping plaza.

Chief McNeil says diverting traffic off the interstate will cause traffic delays along Route 60.

He says drivers can get back on the interstate westbound lanes at 29th Street.

At noon, the Barboursville Police Chief told WSAZ.com one westbound lane is expected to open in an hour and a half to two hours.

For about a mile stretch, near 29th Street, the right lane will stay shut down all night for guardrail repair work, the chief says.

The accident did cause a fuel leakage, but it was contained and did not reach the Guyandotte River, according to dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported.

Only the tractor-trailer was involved in the accident.

Stay with WSAZ for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.