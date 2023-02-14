‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing Campus.

The East Lansing Police Department said the alleged shooter was at large and residents were urged to “shelter in place immediately.”

Police did not initially provide information about potential injuries.

