Student dies after accidental shooting in school parking lot, Texas police say

Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers...
Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers and not questions until all the facts have been gathered.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A student in Texas died Monday after a firearm was accidentally discharged in the high school’s parking lot.

A spokesperson for the Dalhart Independent School District said a child not enrolled at the district went to Dalhart High School to pick up three students for lunch.

That’s when a gun inside the car went off.

Officers with the Dalhart Police Department said the accidental shooting was an isolated incident and there was no other threat to the school.

“Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is paramount to the District,” Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response and assistance from law enforcement.”

No other information about the shooting was disclosed.

Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers and not questions until all the facts have been gathered.

“We want to stress the need for prayers at this trying time. Hug your loved ones!” the police department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retailers to open in Huntington’s Pullman Square
Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon, according to the Kanawha County...
Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver
The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9
Vehicle suspected in hit-and-run involving school bus located by deputies
Customers urged not to use water in Fort Gay
Fort Gay water customers told not to drink, use water
Crews on scene of apartment fire in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Charleston.
Crews fight apartment building fire

Latest News

Pickens was arrested for one felony count of fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety...
Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US